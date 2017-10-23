× Nonprofits to get $872,000 in safety, health training grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grants totaling $872,000 are being awarded to 20 employer groups, labor organizations and other nonprofits in Michigan to support worker safety and health.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the grants will fund projects that include crane rigging and signaling, ergonomics, tree trimming and chain saw safety, emergency actions plans, machine emergencies and workplace violence prevention.

The Consultation Education and Training grant program is designed to increase the number of employers and employees receiving occupational safety and health education, training and prevention services, especially employers with less than 100 workers.

Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Chief Deputy Director Al Pohl says “every dollar spent toward improving workplace safety and health is a wise investment that benefits Michigan employers and workers in so many ways.”