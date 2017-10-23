× Police chiefs of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, up for top spot in Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Florida city is looking for a new police chief and may find one from West Michigan.

The city manager’s office of Punta Gorda, Florida tells FOX 17 that are interviewing ten candidates for their open position and Grand Rapids Chief of Police David Rahinsky and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley are on the list.

Rahinsky has been chief in Grand Rapids since 2014. Previously, he was chief in Franklin, Tennessee and also worked with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Hadley has been chief in Kalamazoo since 2008 and had previous experience in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Punta Gorda is the county seat of Charlotte County and has a population 16,641. It is between Sarasota and Fort Myers.