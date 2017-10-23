Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death at Wyoming apartment complex

Posted 9:31 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:36AM, October 23, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating what they are reporting as a suspicious death at the Oldebrook Apartment complex located on Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming.

According to police, they received a report just before 6 a.m. Monday and arrived on scene to find an unresponsive 24-year-old male in a common area of the complex.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police advise that the public isn’t in danger.

Police haven’t released the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s