Spectrum Health receives elite status at Butterworth Hospital for its Comprehensive Stroke Center

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital cares for more stroke patients each year than any other hospital in Michigan. They have a high level of expertise, round-the-clock coverage, and the resources available to treat stroke patients, making Butterworth a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Dr. Muhib Khan, director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Butterworth, talks about the hospital's elite statue and what it means to their patients.

Butterworth is equipped to treat the most serious and complete stroke cases 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and work with patients the moment they enter the room. After immediate treatment, they work with patients in their rehabilitation center to help them with recovery.

Spectrum Health Butterworth is the only hospital in Greater Grand Rapids that is capable of treating any stroke patient at any time, no matter their age or the severity of their condition.

Anyone who thinks they are having a stroke should call 911.

For more information on stroke and comprehensive stroke centers, visit spectrumhealth.org/stroke