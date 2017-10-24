Deals you can find at Byron Center Meats’ Customer Appreciation Sale this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Byron Center Meats is once again selling their unique line of quality meats and products for their annual Customer Appreciation Sale.

Laurie Roedema, retail store manager at Byron Center Meats, came on the show to show off their products and what deals customers can take advantage of this weekend.

To celebrate 71 years of service to West Michigan, they'll be offering the following deals:

The sale starts on Thursday, October 26 and goes through Saturday, October 28.

Byron Center Meats is located at 8375 Freeland Avenue Southwest.

To learn more about the products Byron Center Meats has to offer, call or (616)-878-1578 visit byroncentermeats.com.