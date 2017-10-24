Deals you can find at Byron Center Meats’ Customer Appreciation Sale this weekend

Posted 12:17 PM, October 24, 2017, by

Byron Center Meats is once again selling their unique line of quality meats and products for their annual Customer Appreciation Sale.

Laurie Roedema, retail store manager at Byron Center Meats, came on the show to show off their products and what deals customers can take advantage of this weekend.

To celebrate 71 years of service to West Michigan, they'll be offering the following deals:

The sale starts on Thursday, October 26 and goes through Saturday, October 28.

Byron Center Meats is located at 8375 Freeland Avenue Southwest.

To learn more about the products Byron Center Meats has to offer, call or (616)-878-1578 visit byroncentermeats.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s