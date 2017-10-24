Grand Rapids Police arrest sex assault suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 55-year-old man wanted on numerous criminal sexual conduct charges is in custody.

Grand Rapids Police described Kim Anderson as a “dangerous felon” after an incident Saturday on the city’s southeast side. The GRPD credits “vigilant and observant” residents for helping them make the arrest.

Officers responded to a crime scene Saturday near Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue. They say Anderson took off before they could make an arrest at that time. But they obtained several felony warrants for him, and asked for the community’s help in apprehending Anderson, saying in a news release: “We feel that he is a potential danger to himself and others.”

Anderson was wanted on the following charges: