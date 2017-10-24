Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise trip to the east side of the state as part of her anti-bullying campaign.

It's called "No One Eats Alone," and it's aimed at helping students feel less isolated.

The First Lady encouraged students to find a new friend to sit with at lunch, someone who might normally be alone. The campaign is in conjunction with National Bullying Prevention Month.

The First Lady has said that bringing awareness to bullying will be a top priority for her while she's in the White House.

2. Recently it was announced that Weird Al Yankovich would be headlining Laughfest 2018, but who else will be coming to town to clown around?

Organizers have set November 16 as the date they'll announce the full lineup for next year's comedy festival.

The day after the lineup announcement, Laughfest badges will go on sale. These badges will allow people to create customized ticket options, and they'll include perks like early access to tickets and early seating at free shows.

Laughfest will run from March 8 through 18, and Weird Al will perform at 20 Monroe Live on the 10th. Tickets to his show are already on sale.

3. Amazon says 238 cities and regions have submitted proposals to house the company's second headquarters.

Grand Rapids and Detroit were two of them, hoping to become the home of the company's second headquarters.

Proposals came from 43 U.S. states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and regions in Mexico and Canada. Amazon kicked off its hunt last month, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs, and to invest more than $5 billion in construction.

The company made it clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big deciding factor on where it chooses to build. Amazon is expected to announce its pick sometime next year.

4. Target is hoping to lure in holiday shoppers who don't want to deal with the crowds this year by offering free shipping. This applies to items purchased on its website, starting next month.

Target is also rolling out more than 1,700 new products to temp consumers. Most will sell for under $15, with stocking stuffers available for just $1. The company is also introducing eight exclusive brands, including a line of home goods from celebrity re-modelers Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Also starting next month, shoppers who have Target's credit card will be able to pay for purchases by scanning their phones.

5. Today we embrace all things delicious for a special holiday: National Food Day!

The Center for Science in the public interest started the holiday in 2011 as a way to encourage people to "eat real" and embrace whole foods like fruits, vegetables and grains.

So whether you're cooking at home, or grabbing a bite with friends, be sure to have a nice, full meal to celebrate.