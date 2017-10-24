Mother charged with child abuse after crash kills child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- What appeared to be a tragic accident has turned into a criminal case against one mother from Kalamazoo.

Minion Clopton, 31, crashed her mini-van this summer near the intersection of North and Rose. Inside were her three children; two of them were injured but her 1-year-old daughter Dasani Colbert didn't make it.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against the mother for two counts of 3rd-degree child abuse and one count of 4th-degree child abuse; one for each of the children. Investigators say none of them were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting says it was a tough call to charge a grieving mother, but says it's a matter of accountability for the loss of a young life.

"I certainly can't speak to what her response is, certainly any parent would feel tremendous loss at the result of the death of a child. I'm sure she does as well, but that doesn't excuse the legal accountability of her role in this [crash]," Getting said.

Clopton was arraigned and will be in court again November 2.