Police searching for missing elderly man after he failed to return home Monday night

Posted 4:43 AM, October 24, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Robert Allen Srackangast, 78, was last seen leaving Borgess Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Monday and was reported missing when he never returned back to his home in Comstock Township.

Police are asking for help locating Srackangast, who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Srackangast is a white male, approximately 5’6″ and 180 pounds.  He is described to have brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, a baseball hat with a red brim, jeans, white shoes and he wears glasses.

He was last seen driving a white 2015 KIA Rio with Michigan Registration BZG9389.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

