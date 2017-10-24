Police set up perimeter around home of missing Portage woman

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police have blocked off an area around the home of a missing Portage woman.

Theresa Lockhart has been missing since May and her husband, Christopher, has been investigated as a person-of-interest. Christopher has been arrested a number of times on unrelated charges since her disappearance.

Portage Deputy Chief John Blue tells FOX 17 that there is a perimeter set up around the Lockhart home, but would not specify why.

