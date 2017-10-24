State suspends license of Shelby day care; says unsupervised kids had ‘inappropriate sexual conduct’

SHELBY, Mich. – An Oceana County day care has had its license suspended by the state after reports that the owner allowed five children to play unsupervised on the second floor of the home and the children had “inappropriate sexual conduct with each other.”

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, (LARA), suspended the license of Diana Pretty from operating a day care home at 114 5th Street East, in Shelby, Michigan, as of Friday evening. LARA says they are seeking to revoke Pretty’s license.

The order from LARA says they received a complaint on July 5 that five children between the ages of five and ten years old were playing unsupervised on the second floor of the home while Pretty was on the first floor. During that time, the kids allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with each other.

Also, the order says that on July 18, nine of the 11 children being cared for at the home were left outside in a fenced in yard unsupervised and one child wandered away and was found crying by a neighbor two homes away.

Pretty has the right to appeal the decision.

