Head of Silent Observer recognized nationally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Executive Director of Kent County Silent Observer has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Crime Stoppers USA.

Chris Cameron was honored during the Crime Stoppers USA National Training Conference.

Cameron has been leading Silent Observer in Kent County for 22 years. She is also a national board member for Crime Stoppers USA.

Silent Observer is a non-profit organization that relies on contributions from the community to dish out rewards for tips leading to arrests of wanted criminals. It is a program of the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber Foundation.