Thornapple Arts council hosting Totally Awesome 80’s Auction for the Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thornapple Arts Council is bring perms and leg warmers for their largest fundraiser of the year at the Totally Awesome 80's Auction for the Arts.

People can dress up in their best 80's gear to enjoy a night of music, food, and nostalgia. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle prizes.

The fundraiser supports events and programs put on by the council throughout the year such as Jazz Festival.

Tickets cost $40, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

The Totally Awesome 80's Auction is happening at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the Walldorff Brewpub and Bistro in Hastings.

For more information or to make reservations, call the Thornapple Arts Council at 269-945-2002.