Wolverine: Water at East Rockford Middle School determined to be safe

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Wolverine Worldwide announced Wednesday morning that water tested at East Rockford Middle School and a property on Ramsdell Drive in Cannon Township has been determined to be safe.

The wells were tested after concerns of contamination from an old dumping site for the former Wolverine tannery in Rockford. The dump site has been closed for several years.

Recent tests on the Rockford and Plainfield municipal water systems have also come back safe, according to the company.

The school district disconnected the drinking fountains and began using bottled water a couple of weeks ago due to concerns of contamination of their well. Three other schools are also undergoing testing.

We’ll have more details when they become available.