Barn fire destroys two stolen vehicles in Ionia Twp.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff is looking for tips after a fire destroyed a barn and two stolen vehicles over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday, October 21 in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township. Deputies found a small barn, already destroyed by the fire and burned out pickup truck. As they were investigating, they also found a burned motorcycle.

Investigators determined the truck was stolen from Eaton County and the motorcycle was stolen from the city of Ionia. The owners of the barn said they had no knowledge of the vehicles being in the barn, which is in a secluded area. The investigators also said they found evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fire or the stolen vehicles should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-8259.