Live – Audio Stream of Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial

Commission: Kalamazoo should keep ‘Fountain of the Pioneers’

Posted 9:34 AM, October 26, 2017, by

Photo from the City of Kalamazoo Facebook page - 2016

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A historic preservation commission says the city of Kalamazoo should keep a park display that some say celebrates the forced removal of Native Americans.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the city’s Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday agreed to encourage the city to continue its $2.8 million plan to restore the 76-year-old “Fountain of the Pioneers” and improve Bronson Park.

Those plans were approved in 2015 and include educational components created in consultation with a Native American tribe. Designed by Alfonso Iannelli, the fountain is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The fountain includes a statue that depicts a Native American wearing a headdress and facing a weapon-wielding settler. Some want the statue removed, saying it’s racist and a reminder of the country’s treatment of native tribes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s