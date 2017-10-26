Company helping fix water contamination issues in Rockford area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Gordon Water Systems is offering filtered-water solutions to families affected by contaminated water linked to former dumpsites used by Wolverine Worldwide.

The company is helping families suffering from contamination by testing well-water, offering a number of filtration systems to eliminate dangerous chemicals.

Since there are only a handful of labs in the country able to test for PFA’s and other dangerous chemicals linked to former dumpsites used by the West Michigan-based shoe company, Gordon Water Systems is working with Pace Analytical, conducting in-home water tests for $300.

Samples taken by Gordon Water Systems are then shipped to Pace Analytical in Florida where they conduct the actual testing. Results usually come back within two weeks, residents are then given the option to install Gordon products to eliminate the damage done to their well water.

Vice President of Gordon Water Systems, Tom Duisterhof says their whole-house filters coupled with a reverse osmosis water system can yield non-detectable readings when it comes to PFC’s and most other contaminates. Both systems together costs about $4,500 and are available for anyone concerned about their water.