Fox Sports Greatest Weekend Ever

NEW YORK – Fox Sports is hoping that you will agree the upcoming weekend will be the Greatest Weekend Ever.

Action that will be played out on FOX 17 locally includes:

Friday night

8:00 p.m. – World Series Game 3 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs opening week (after baseball)

Saturday

3:30 p.m. – Big Ten College Football – #2 Penn State at #6 Ohio State

8:00 p.m. – World Series Game 4 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Sunday

1:00 p.m. – NFL Football – Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

4:25 p.m. – NFL Football – Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

8:00 p.m. – World Series Game 5 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

(Not on Fox, but to include in sports viewing this weekend: Michigan taking on Rutgers Saturday at Noon and Michigan State playing at Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. The Detroit Pistons are on the West Coast both Saturday and Sunday and the Red Wings are in Florida on Saturday.)