Todd vs. Leigh Ann: Hosts go toe-to-toe in dancing competition

Posted 11:54 AM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46AM, October 26, 2017

Here on the Morning Mix, Todd and Leigh Ann can get a little competitive. So when they were told that the would go toe-to-toe in a dance competition, both of them practiced for weeks to create the best dance.

After working with dance instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studios for six weeks, it was time to dance. Watch the video above to see who takes home the gold.

Anyone can take lessons at the following West Michigan locations:

  • 3819 Rivertown Parkway, Suite 400, Grandville
  • 4485 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
  • 3089 29th St. SE, Kentwood

To take advantage of the deal, or to schedule lessons, give them a call at (616)-608-5419. Get more details online at arthurmurraygr.com.

