Trunk-or-treat with the family and more at Kroc Center’s Monster Mash

Looking for a safe place where the kids can do their trick-or-treating for Halloween? Take the whole family to the Kroc Center in Grand Rapids for Monster Mash on Friday.

Families are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes, and trick or treat at the Kroc Center. In the Kroc Center parking lot, local organizations and businesses will be giving out candy and other goodies in the trunk-or-treat style set up, making it a safe event for the whole family.

Monster Mash is free, open to the public, and happening from 5-7 p.m.

Todd took The Rapid to the Kroc Center, where he learned more details about Monster Mash, and other activities the Kroc Center has to offer.

For more information on events and memberships for the KROC Center, visit grkroccenter.org.