Advanced Practice Providers at Spectrum Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the population ages, the need for physicians is increasing faster than the supply. So now some adjustments are being made in the health care industry, and a new role is emerging when it comes to advanced practice providers (APP).

Keith Hustak, vice president of Advanced Practice Providers Services, talks about what an APP does in the healthcare industry, and how someone aspiring to be in the medical industry can become one.

To find a doctor or for Spectrum Health locations, go to spectrumhealth.org.