× Community coming together for a ‘nubz up’

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A West Michigan man known for his random acts of kindness is fighting for his life.

People who know John Bowen say he’s always ready to lend a helping hand. Now he’s getting a lot of love and support when he needs it most.

John is known to do anything for anyone at anytime and now the entire community in Egelston Township is stepping up to support Bowen during his time of need. A small community with a big heart, Egeslton Township is rallying behind a man so many consider family.

John Bowen is heavily involved in so many community events including a big fishing tournament. He is known for his high energy and willingness to always help everyone.

On Wednesday, John suffered two strokes and then had two more after being transported to a different hospital. His family believes in the power of prayer and says he is fighting hard to comeback. John is currently in critical condition and unconscious.

Now in John’s time of need, the tables are turned and his hometown is supporting him in big ways. From donations to meal chains…even signs and t-shirts the entire community is giving John a “nubz up.” John has a unique and very well-known stamp of approval around town. It’s called “nubz-approved.” John only has half a thumb on one hand due to a saw accident but always gives a “nubz up” in any situation.

The Bowen family can’t believe all the support they are receiving and are very thankful for their hometown.

The community continues to give John Bowen support standing up after the national anthem at Friday night’s Oakridge football giving John a “nubz up.” If you would like to donate to the Bowen family follow the link to their GoFundMe page.