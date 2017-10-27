Dean, Stuursma work together in new look Addix All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Longtime rivals Noel Dean and Peter Stuursma are coming together to improve the Addix Football All-Star game.

Dean, a co-creator of the game, is moving the game to Hop College where Stuursma is the head coach in an effort to draw players from a larger region.

Dean and Stuursma spent many Friday night on opposite sidelines when Stuursma was the head coach at East Grand Rapids.

The All-Star game has raised $40,000 in its 1st 2 years. The 2018 game will take place on Friday Hune 8th.