Dean, Stuursma work together in new look Addix All-Star Game

Posted 12:09 AM, October 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Longtime rivals Noel Dean and Peter Stuursma are coming together to improve the Addix Football All-Star game.

Dean, a co-creator of the game, is moving the game to Hop College where Stuursma is the head coach in an effort to draw players from a larger region.

Dean and Stuursma spent many Friday night on opposite sidelines when Stuursma was the head coach at East Grand Rapids.

The All-Star game has raised $40,000 in its 1st 2 years. The 2018 game will take place on Friday Hune 8th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s