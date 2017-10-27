Grant and Newaygo set for round 2 Friday night

NEWAYGO, Mich -- Newaygo beat rival Grant 20-6 in week 8, Friday night they will meet again in a division 5 district semifinal game at Newaygo.

The Tigers (6-3) have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the 1st time in school history.

The Lions are back in the postseason after missing out the last 2 years. New head coach Scott Van Essen has led Newaygo (7-2) to a good season after coming over from Kenowa Hills back in the spring.

Highlights of this game can be seen on the Blitz Friday night after game 3 of the World Series.

