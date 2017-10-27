Magician Alan Kazam has nothing but tricks for Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show

Posted 12:24 PM, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:23PM, October 27, 2017

Get ready for nothing but tricks as magician Alan Kazam performs at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic show over the weekend.

The Morning Mix got a sneak peak and the tricks and illusions he'll be performing.

Performances will take place at the Paw Paw Playhouse, located at 404 East Michigan Avenue, at the following times:

  • October 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.
  • October 29 at 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 and will be available at the door one hour before showtime.

For more information on the show, call (269)-567-8344.

