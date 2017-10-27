Magician Alan Kazam has nothing but tricks for Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for nothing but tricks as magician Alan Kazam performs at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic show over the weekend.

The Morning Mix got a sneak peak and the tricks and illusions he'll be performing.

Performances will take place at the Paw Paw Playhouse, located at 404 East Michigan Avenue, at the following times:

October 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.

October 29 at 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 and will be available at the door one hour before showtime.

For more information on the show, call (269)-567-8344.