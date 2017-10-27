× Michigan hepatitis A cases spike in homosexually active men

DETROIT (AP) — State health officials investigating a hepatitis A outbreak in southeast Michigan are reporting a concerning increase in cases among men who are sexually active with men.

The Detroit Free Press reports that there have been 11 such cases so far in October, compared to a total of 10 over the preceding 14 months.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services says that about 85 percent of cases since August 2016 involved hospitalizations. But more than 95 percent of cases specifically among men sexually active with men involved hospitalizations.

Health officials are urging all men who engage in sex with men and others who are at risk to get vaccinated.

The department says that hepatitis A attacks the liver and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, fever and jaundice.