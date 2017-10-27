Michigan hepatitis A cases spike in homosexually active men

Posted 1:38 PM, October 27, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — State health officials investigating a hepatitis A outbreak in southeast Michigan are reporting a concerning increase in cases among men who are sexually active with men.

The Detroit Free Press reports that there have been 11 such cases so far in October, compared to a total of 10 over the preceding 14 months.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services says that about 85 percent of cases since August 2016 involved hospitalizations. But more than 95 percent of cases specifically among men sexually active with men involved hospitalizations.

Health officials are urging all men who engage in sex with men and others who are at risk to get vaccinated.

The department says that hepatitis A attacks the liver and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, fever and jaundice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s