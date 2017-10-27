GREENVILLE, Mich. — The award goes to Mrs. Susan Gould!
Oct. 27th: Mrs. Gould, Greenville H.S. ‘Halloween Edition’
Greenville High School closed Friday due to potential threat
Lowell 21, Greenville 7
Forest Hills Central 42, Greenville 7
Cedar Springs 48, Greenville 7
New norm for Greenville football
Greenville rolls past North Farmington in GRidiron Classic
Greenville Shuts Out Kenowa Hills
18 people charged in drug ring; 4 area suspects still at large
Local girl scouts help Hurricane Harvey victims with can, bottle drive
Kent County couple with dementia found safe
Greenville man celebrates 105th birthday
Former Greenville Public Safety director sentenced for health care fraud
Parents name baby Eclipse after mom gives birth on day of total solar eclipse