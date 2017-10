GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Think it has been a bit gloomy lately? You are right!

The National Weather Service tweeted this gem Friday night.

Today is the 7th day since October 13 that Grand Rapids, MI has recorded zero minutes of sunshine. #miwx #wmiwx — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) October 27, 2017

Yup, so in the past 14 days, we’ve had seven with absolutely no sunshine.

The FOX 17 Weather team says Saturday may be day number eight without sun, but there is a chance for some sun on Sunday.