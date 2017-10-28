A cold and rainy Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to be a cold and rainy day with off and on again showers. West Michigan is on the back end of a low pressure system getting wrap around moisture in the form of many lake effect and lake enhanced showers. After some wet snowflakes to start light rain showers mainly around and west of US-131 will continue through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below average keeping afternoon highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday morning some lakeshore communities can see some possible light lake effect and lake enhanced showers lingering, but will be drying out through the day. Everyone across West Michigan on Sunday will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with the chance to see some late day sunshine. Monday morning we will have another day of on and off again showers and even starting off with the chance for some wet snowflakes.

Trick-or-treaters on Tuesday will have to bundle up with temperatures staying below average. Multiple shower chances remain throughout the week along with temperatures slowly warming back into the 50s.