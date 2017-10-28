Lansing Sexton won their opening round game over Lakewood, 39-6.
Lansing Sexton 39, Lakewood 6
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Kent City 31, Morley Stanwood 6
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Grant and Newaygo set for round 2 Friday night
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Lakewood 44, Belding 43
-
-
Olivet 34, Lakewood 6
-
Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 6
-
Michigan and Higdon nip Indiana 27-20 in overtime