Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck driver was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a vehicle and rolling over into a ditch.

It happened Friday on 72nd Avenue just north of Bauer Road.

Deputies say a woman was driving on 72nd Avenue and was waiting to turn into a driveway when a semi-driver crashed into the back of her car, sending the rig off the road and into a ditch.

According to deputies, the semi-truck driver says he did not see the car stopped.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital in good condition and the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say 72nd Avenue was closed for sometime but has since reopened.