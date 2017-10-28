Stranger fills up Allegan County deputy’s tires as good gesture

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is applauding the work of a complete stranger who noticed a tire on a deputy’s car going flat.

That stranger stopped, filled up the tire and then left a note for the deputy under one of his windshield wipers.

“I saw your passenger side front tire was flat. I filled it up to 60 PSI for you, just thought you’d want to know and keep an eye on it. Thanks for keeping us safe,” the note read, left by John Q. Public.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s office uploaded this picture of the note onto Facebook sharing the good dead saying “It’s these little acts of kindness that makes our day”.

The post has since been shared dozens of times and has hundreds of likes.

