FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

3 children killed, 6 hurt as pickup hits Amish buggy

Posted 12:08 PM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15PM, October 29, 2017

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Three children died and six other people were hurt when a pickup truck hit an Amish buggy near Sheridan on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Condensery Road near Townhall Road near Sheridan.

Police said the pickup was eastbound on Condensery when it struck the rear of the buggy and demolished it. Nine people were riding inside the buggy at the time of the collision.

Troopers said the three children killed were all younger than 10.

The six other buggy occupants were all transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The truck driver was not hurt and was helping the police with information.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s