× 3 children killed, 6 hurt as pickup hits Amish buggy

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Three children died and six other people were hurt when a pickup truck hit an Amish buggy near Sheridan on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Condensery Road near Townhall Road near Sheridan.

Police said the pickup was eastbound on Condensery when it struck the rear of the buggy and demolished it. Nine people were riding inside the buggy at the time of the collision.

Troopers said the three children killed were all younger than 10.

The six other buggy occupants were all transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The truck driver was not hurt and was helping the police with information.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.