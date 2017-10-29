Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend

WEST MICHIGAN – It’s something that everyone loves to hate: daylight saving time. Are you a fan of it? A lot of people love the extra hour of sleep but hate to lose it in the spring.

It’s that time of the year one week from today. We’ll set our clocks back at 2 AM (your phone does it automatically.)

Expect the sunrise to start just slightly before 7:30. The biggest difference is the sunset! It will begin to get darker much earlier. We’re losing 2 minutes of daylight per day heading toward the first day of winter!