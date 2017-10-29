FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Ferris State Wins 5th Straight

Posted 12:47 AM, October 29, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State Bulldogs won their fifth straight game on Saturday knocking of Northwood 24-14. The Bulldogs head to Davenport next week.

