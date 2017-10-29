× Shooter sought after multiple gunshots fired into Albion car

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion Police Department is seeking a suspect who fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle early Sunday.

Albion Police Chief Scott Kipp says it occurred just after midnight in the 600 block of West Erie Street. He said Albion officers found a car with multiple bullet holes and they discovered numerous shell casings at the scene.

Witnesses who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting told officers that a single person shot at them while driving by in a gray vehicle.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Albion Police Department or Silent Observer.