‘Haunted’ tours at the Old Mill in Dundee

DUNDEE, Mich. -- When it comes to things that go bump in the night, a historical mill in Michigan is one of the hottest spots for ghostly activity.

During the day, the Old Mill in Dundee serves as a museum that's open to the public and popular with nearby schools.

The mill sits on what was once the Macon Indian Reservation. Over the years it's served as a gristmill and hydro-electric power plant, among other things. Henry Ford himself used the mill to make welding tips.

But when the sun goes down, the Old Mill truly comes alive.

Groups that investigate paranormal occurrences offer "haunted" tours of the mill. Adam Wcislek with Spirit World Paranormal Investigations says the tours aren't for the faint of heart.

"Once they have their first experience here it's so profound, they actually end up running out of the mill," Wcislek said.

Tickets for public and private tours at the mill are available online.