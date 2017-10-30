× Man struck and killed while walking his dog; driver sought

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is believed to have been walking his dog when he was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene.

The incident occurred on M-43 east of Glendale in Van Buren County sometime around 8:30 a.m.

A passerby noticed a dog wandering on the road and found the victim nearby, said the Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on the scene.

The identity of the victim, a man in his 20s, has not been released. The dog is being cared for by Van Buren County Animal Control and is stable condition.

Based on debris found at the scene, officials say the suspect vehicle is a gold or tan vehicle, but for now they have no more of a description than that.

M-43 was closed after the scene was discovered between 37th Street and 40th Street.

If you know anything, contact the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-2006.