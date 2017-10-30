On stand, Bergdahl says sorry to the wounded

FORT BRAGG, NC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Bowdrie 'Bowe' Bergdahl (L), 29 of Hailey, Idaho, arrives at the Ft. Bragg military courthouse for a motions hearing on October 16, 2017 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl unexpectedly took the stand at his sentencing hearing to apologize to service members who got wounded searching for him.

Bergdahl was the first witness that the defense presented as they began putting on their evidence in the sentencing hearing. They hadn’t previously made it known that Bergdahl would address the court. It was his most extensive remarks in court yet.

He started with a statement apologizing to those who searched for him, choking up at times.

He said: “My words can’t take away what the people have been through.”

Under questioning by his own attorneys, he also gave a lengthy description of his brutal five years of captivity by Taliban allies.

He gave an unsworn statement, meaning that the judge will consider it but Bergdahl won’t be cross-examined by the prosecutors.

