Project promotes safe trick-or-treating for children suffering from food allergies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eggs, milk, nuts, wheat and soy — these are some of the most common food allergies that many children across the country live with every day.

Some children have minor reactions, others have life-threatening.

To promote awareness and to allow all children to enjoy the Halloween season, the Food Allergy Research and Education organization created the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages households to purchase a pumpkin, paint it teal and instead of leaving candy out, purchase inexpensive toys or non-food products so that children who are restricted are still able to participate in trick-or-treating.

There is a Teal Pumpkin Halloween Essentials Kit available for those looking to participate in this movement. The kit includes a selection of non-food treats, a pumpkin stencil, support poster and a trick-or-treating bag.

A free Teal Pumpkin sign for those who don’t have time to paint a pumpkin is available on the FARE website.