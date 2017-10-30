Upcoming exhibits at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is always full of adventures not just for the little kids, but for the big kids too.

Adrienne Brown talks more about the upcoming exhibits and events coming to the museum just in time for the holidays.

November 2: Adventures in Balance

Kids can put their balancing skills to the test in this returning exhibit. Kids can build a bridge over a bubbling lava pit, cross a river, climb a mountain, and even walk on stilt to see over treetops. They can also stop by the Adventure Outpost to try their hand at juggling, balance an egg on a spoon, or see how long they can stand on one leg.

November 8: Connor's Friends

A night of free fun for families affected by Autism including sensory play, art projects, and complimentary valet parking. Call (616)-235-4726 to make a reservation.

November 22- December 23: GiftWorks

Kids can make a craft, then take it home to someone special. There will be a new project every Wednesday and Saturday.

For more details on these events and more, visit www.grcm.org.