VOICES: Share your story with future generations

People in West Michigan have the chance to share their story with future generations, hundreds of years from now, with the roll-out of a new community history project called VOICES.

Tom Norton, Executive Director of WKTV, talks more about the project taking place and how the community can get involved.

VOICES involves a portable recording studio traveling all across West Michigan to record the true-life stories from all kinds of people in the community.

Guests are encouraged to talk about anything, including subjects like art, a favorite family memory, an event that changed their life, and any other personal memory from their family's history.

The VOICES trailer will in the following areas:

Kentwood Public Library

November 13-16

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

November 21, 22, & 24

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Registration is free but spaces are limited for people to tell their story, so make a reservation at wktvvoices.org.