VOICES: Share your story with future generations

People in West Michigan have the chance to share their story with future generations, hundreds of years from now, with the roll-out of a new community history project called VOICES.
Tom Norton, Executive Director of WKTV, talks more about the project taking place and how the community can get involved.
VOICES involves a portable recording studio traveling all across West Michigan to record the true-life stories from all kinds of people in the community.
Guests are encouraged to talk about anything, including subjects like art, a favorite family memory, an event that changed their life, and any other personal memory from their family's history.
The VOICES trailer will in the following areas:
Kentwood Public Library
November 13-16
10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum
November 21, 22, & 24
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Registration is free but spaces are limited for people to tell their story, so make a reservation at wktvvoices.org.