× Crews responding to abandoned Greenville factory fire

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Multiple fire departments have been called in to assist in putting out a large fire that broke out overnight.

Witnesses tell FOX 17 the fire started at an abandoned factory in the 700 block of Ranney Drive.

It is not clear what sparked the fire or if anyone was inside.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get you more information.