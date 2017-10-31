Dark chocolate recalled from Meijer

Photo Gallery
MICHIGAN — Meijer has announced a recall of select brand Meijer dark chocolate — sold in the bulk section.
Officials say the chocolate’s labeling does not specify the product contains milk. Those with allergies run the risk of having a severe reaction if consumed. Meijer provided more product details below.
|UPC
|UPC Description
|7-19283-40301-8
|Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.
|7-19283-40302-5
|Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.
|7-19283-40313-1
|Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans
If you have questions call Meijer at 1-800-543-3704.
Products were sold Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. No injuries have been reported. A full refund for these products is available at the nearest Meijer store.