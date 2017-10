Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can get tougher and tougher each year on Halloween to find just the right costume for the annual office party, or to dress up with the family.

Here's some good news, the Kostume Room has a giant selection of nearly every type of costume a person could think of.

Don't believe us? Todd and Leigh Ann put that to the test in a game we like to call "Monster Mashup," where they picked two random character names out of a hat, and had to combine them into one costume from the Kostume Room.