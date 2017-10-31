Experience a night of magic at the 3rd annual Hocus Pocus Party on Saturday

Posted 11:08 AM, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, October 31, 2017

Get ready for a night of asking "how did they do that" at the third annual Hocus Pocus Party on Saturday.

The night will consist of a full dinner buffet, cash bar, magic shows, balloon animals, face painting, fortune telling, a raffle, a cabaret show and more.

Magicians from Ring 211 will be performing close up magic leading up to the big cabaret show. The cabaret show will be headlined by multi-award winning magician Stuart MacDonald, along with performers Jesse Shira, Christian Rasmussen, and Ron Jaxon.

The party will take place at the KC Banquet Hall located at 5830 Clyde Park Avenue Southwest in Wyoming from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $20, and tickets for children cost $10.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting hippityhop.com or ring211.org.

