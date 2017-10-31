Freeport boil advisory expected to last for ‘several days’

FREEPORT, Mich. — Following a commercial fire, crews experienced a valve failure and fire retardant breached the water system in Freeport.

Officials advised that residents boil their water or consume bottled water, and now they are saying it could be ‘several days’ before that boil advisory is lifted.

“This will have impacts on the local businesses and homes,” the Village of Freeport stated in a post. “Each water customer should be provided with a flushing plan, to ensure foam and river water is removed from all parts of the system.”

Residents are advised to flush their water lines before boiling their water for use.

Until further notice, officials say that residents should continue to follow the boil advisory.