Jeffrey Willis trial delayed again Tuesday

Posted 3:54 AM, October 31, 2017, by

Jeffrey Willis looks toward the gallery during the fifth day of his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The trial against Jeffrey Willis is postponed Tuesday after defense introduced nearly 18 hours worth of evidence from Kevin Bluhm.

The evidence is transcripts from Bluhm, who is Willis’ cousin.

Bluhm is currently in custody and is charged with being in an accessory in the Jessica Herringa murder case.

In a statement from Judge Marietti, he said introducing this evidence now is a disappointment and he hadn’t previously heard evidence connecting Bluhm to the Rebekah Bletsch case.

The delay in the trial was issued Friday afternoon by the lead prosecutor.

It is unknown when the trial will resume.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s