× Jeffrey Willis trial delayed again Tuesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The trial against Jeffrey Willis is postponed Tuesday after defense introduced nearly 18 hours worth of evidence from Kevin Bluhm.

The evidence is transcripts from Bluhm, who is Willis’ cousin.

Bluhm is currently in custody and is charged with being in an accessory in the Jessica Herringa murder case.

In a statement from Judge Marietti, he said introducing this evidence now is a disappointment and he hadn’t previously heard evidence connecting Bluhm to the Rebekah Bletsch case.

The delay in the trial was issued Friday afternoon by the lead prosecutor.

It is unknown when the trial will resume.