MSP: Man arrested after trying to kill officer

Posted 10:07 PM, October 31, 2017

COLON TWP, Mich. — A man is in police custody for the attempted murder of a police officer Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers say they were sent to the 32000 block of Eleanor Dr around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man holding a firearm.

After unsuccessfully trying to make contact with the suspect at the scene, police say a family member came and tried to talk the man into surrendering. That’s when he allegedly began yelling at officers from inside the home and – without warning – fired a shot, nearly hitting an officer outside.

According to investigators, the suspect ran out of the home holding the gun and had a brief standoff with police. They say he threw his gun to the ground and tried to run back into the house but was stopped by a trooper and St Joseph County deputy and tased at the scene.

The suspect is a 33-year-old man and was taken to jail for a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

