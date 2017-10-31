Plainfield fire dept releases photo of man who allegedly crashed into one of their vehicles

Posted 9:43 PM, October 31, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich. — A Plainfield Township fire vehicle and another parked vehicle were struck by a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Plainfield fire officials say a man driving a stolen pickup truck hit a fire command vehicle parked on the side of the street near Leonard and McReynolds NW around 11 a.m. After that, he allegedly drove on and hit another parked car. At that point he jumped out of the pickup and ran away.

Minor damage was done to both vehicles.

A dash camera on the fire vehicle caught an image of the man they say bumped into them. Firefighters say anyone who recognizes him should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s